Call for immediate expansion of Westdoc to cover black-spots in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard a call for the immediate allocation of more Government funding for Westdoc to cover black-spots in Connemara.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne told the chamber that GP’s serving the Moycullen, Oughterard and Rosscahill areas are working ‘flat out’ to provide an out-of-hours service.

However, he said despite being forced to work in unsafe and unfair working conditions, they have been refused entry to Westdoc.

Senator Kyne said GP’s in the area are providing a full weekday service – but also have to commit to being on-call every fourth night, as well as every fourth weekend for the full 48 hour period.

Senator Kyne called for additional funding to be made available immediately to ensure the area can access the Westdoc service…..

Speaking in response, Junior Minister Mary Butler said she took on-board the concerns, and would raise the issue with the Health Minister…

