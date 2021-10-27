Call for immediate allocation of extra Gardaí to Galway City following events of past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The highly-publicised anti-social events of the past week in Galway City show the urgent need for additional Garda resources.

That’s according to City Councillor Niall McNelis, who is also a member of the City Joint Policing Committee.

He’s pointing to recent incidents that have been widely shared online – including street fights, an assault in which a large blade was produced, and an individual launching fireworks in Eyre Square that left a woman with serious injuries.

It comes as last week’s meeting of the City JPC heard claims that there’s an unsafe atmosphere in Galway City at night, that Eyre Square has become a “no go” area, and Gardai are rarely seen on the city streets.

Superintendent Tom Curley said he’d love to have a Garda on every corner – but the numbers just are not there and his numbers fall far short of what is needed to police the entire city.

Councillor McNelis has been speaking to Aisling Bolton-Dowling about the situation.