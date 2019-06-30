Call for immediate action to tackle significant delays for home care packages across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being asked to urgently change the rules and regulations around home care packages to tackle huge waiting lists in Galway.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says there are currently 300 people awaiting packages across Galway – and a further 146 in Co. Roscommon.

He says the administration of the scheme needs urgent examination – as some counties have small to non-existent waiting lists, while others are facing significant delays.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says it’s time for the Government to ‘move the goalposts’ in relation to home care packages.

