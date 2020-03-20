Call for HSE to use St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe during Coronavirus emergency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane has asked the HSE to consider using St. Brigid’s hospital in Ballinasloe to help ease the pressure on hospitals during the coronavirus emergency.

The old hospital has been closed for a number of years but is still owned by the HSE.

Deputy Kerrane says hospitals across the country are under pressure like never before and all available spaces which can provide additional beds must be explored.

She says that considering St. Brigid’s Hospital is already owned by the HSE, it won’t need to be leased out.

In response to the Sinn Féin TD, a HSE correspondent has said he will bring the suggestion to his colleagues.

Deputy Kerrane says St. Brigid’s Hospital is an ideal solution – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…