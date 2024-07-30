Call for HSE to “get real” and properly fund vital cancer support service in Ballinasloe

There’s a call for the HSE to “get real” and properly fund a vital cancer support service in Ballinasloe.

East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support was established in 2010 and supports over 100 people every week.

All of its services are free, such as transport to cancer treatment, therapies, and counselling.

But it says it’s struggling financially, with the HSE allocating just several thousand euro to the charity organisation every year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Director Jacqueline Daly said their services are incredibly important – but they cannot continue like this.