Call for hours to be extended at Ballinasloe running track in wake of murder of Ashling Murphy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to extend the opening hours at the Ballinasloe running track.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy, she’s been approached by many women who no longer feel safe jogging alone on trails or roads.

She argues the facility at Dunlo Recreational Park is well-used, well-lit and passively surveilled, with the potential for CCTV to be installed in the near future.

The centre currently opens from 10am to 8pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10am to 5pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Councillor Parsons says the opening hours should be immediately extended