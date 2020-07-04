Call for Health Minister to give funding assurance on Old Grove Hospital redevelopment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Health Minister to give funding assurances for the Old Grove Hospital redevelopment project in Tuam.

It was revealed at a HSE forum meeting recently that the proposed redevelopment will cost in the region of 13 million euro and not 8 million euro as was previously estimated.

Galway County Council granted planning permission for the project at Vicar Street in 2017, with works initially expected to commence this year.

It would involve the part-demolition, refurbishment and remodelling of the building in two phases.

Phase one would incorporate mental health and shared services while phase two would accommodate early intervention and disability services.

Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the Health Minister must ensure the full funding for this vital project…

