Call for HAP in Galway City to have same flexibility rate as Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for the housing assistance payment in Galway City to be given the same flexibility rate as in Dublin.

Deputy Mairead Farrell says there are effectively no properties to rent in the city under the current limits.

She notes that with rents continuing to skyrocket, the Housing Assistance Payment is now failing to keep people out of homelessness.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argues an increase is urgently needed in Galway City and the Housing Minister must take immediate action.