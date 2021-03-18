Call for greater responsibility from parents following large gathering in Doughiska

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for a greater degree of responsibility from parents following a large gathering of young people in Doughiska.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says up to 60 young people gathered at Doughiska Park last evening.

He says while Gardai responded promptly and dispersed the crowd, it should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.

Councillor Cheevers argues there has to be greater responsibility from parents of these young people.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, he warned these types of gatherings have the potential to be “super spreader” events.

