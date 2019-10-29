Call for greater parental supervision following concerns over teen disco in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea area councillor is calling on parents to attend an upcoming information evening on the dangers of alcohol and drugs for young people.

Councillor Shane Curley has raised concerns after a large group of young people gathered in the town on Friday evening ahead of a teen disco.

He says many teenagers between 14 and 17 years of age were seen carrying alcohol and visibly drunk around the town ahead of the event.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the youth disco organisers say they go above and beyond what is required by law and take care of each and every young person once they enter the premise.

Councillor Curley is calling on parents to attend an information evening which will be hosted by Community Against Drugs and takes place in the Loughrea Hotel on the 19th of November from 7.30.

He says while the disco at the weekend didn’t start until 9pm, buses and parents were dropping off children from 7pm.

