Call for greater level of community policing to tackle feuds in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom –City councillor and former Mayor Mike Cubbard is calling for an increased level of community policing in response to ongoing feuds in the Westside area.

At this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, he said there’s huge concern in the area about these escalating feuds.

Speaking in response, Superintendent Tom Curley said extra patrols have been put into certain areas and progress is being made on the matter.

However, he noted there are currently 10 Gardaí dedicated to community policing full-time and there is a need to ensure resources are deployed where they are most needed.

It follows a recent arson attack in the Carn Ard estate, which saw two vehicles burnt out, one of which was parked in the driveway of a home.

Councillor Cubbard says people in the area are extremely concerned about what could happen next.