Call for greater investment in bus shelters across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor says we must provide more bus shelters if we’re serious about encouraging people to use public transport.

Councillor Eileen Mannion raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Connemara Municipal District.

She outlined how she recently saw two people standing huddled in the lashing rain waiting for a bus in Letterfrack.

Speaking in response, council staff said they are currently preparing a list of bus shelters for submission to the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Mannion says a proper bus shelter is badly needed in many areas, including Letterfrack.