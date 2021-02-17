Call for greater effort to solve “rat-run” at Merlin Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and Galway County Council are being urged to work with management at Merlin Park Hospital to solve major traffic issues at Merlin Lane.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s become a “rat-run” for cars travelling into the city and is now a serious health and safety concern for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.

He argues Merlin Lane should not be open to everyday vehicle traffic – and the installation of a barrier must now be considered.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that local residents of Merlin Lane are often barricaded into their homes in the mornings…