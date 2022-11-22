Call for Government to prioritise new further education college planned in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being urged to prioritise a new further education and training college planned in Mervue.

The GRETB has submitted a proposal to the Department of Education for the facility.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Ciaran Cannon argued FET colleges play a huge role in this country, but are operating with sub-standard infrastructure.

He asked Minister Simon Harris that he and the Taoiseach give priority to the project in Galway and look favourably on the application.

Speaking in response, Minister Harris agreed that FET colleges are hugely important.