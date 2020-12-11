Call for Government to clarify efforts to resolve ongoing issues at Derrybrien windfarm

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Government to clarify what steps are being taken to resolve ongoing issues at Derrybrien windfarm.

The state is current paying €15 thousand a day in fines for its failure to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment at the windfarm.

To date, these fines have added up to almost €11 million, including an initial fine of €5 million.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has criticised the Government for the financial losses, and for what she describes as a lack of engagement with local residents.

In August the ESB lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála for Substitute Consent, which is a retrospective Environmental Impact Assessment.

Deputy Farrell claims this is despite a Supreme Court ruling in July which found Substitute Consent to be invalid under EU law beacuse it did not provide for public participation.

In repsonse to a parlimentary question submitted by Deputy Farrell on the issue, Minister of State Peter Burke said the Government will bring forward measures before the end of this year to address the application.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the windfarm on January 4th.

Deputy Farrell says local residents are extremely concerned…