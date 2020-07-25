Call for Gardai and City Council to ‘strictly enforce’ powers during Race Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and Gardai are being asked to strictly enforce their powers for Race Week.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says with large crowds expected next week, increased Gardai and community wardens will be vital on the streets to ensure public health guidelines are being adhered to.

He also believes that the City Council should be prepared to close off public spaces if large crowds begin to gather in certain areas.

Fine Gael Councillor Hoare feels there will be a particular need for Gardai to strictly enforce the drinking bye-laws which ban all on-street drinking.

Councillor Hoare says there is a real fear that large crowds will gather both outdoors and indoors – and we don’t want the Galway Races to be a repeat of the Cheltenham festival in the UK.

