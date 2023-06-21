Call for Garda patrols at Miller’s Lane Knocknacarra to avoid anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Concerns are being raised about potential for anti-social behavior at Miller’s Lane in Knocknacarra.

It’s as the popular walking and cycling path has been officially opened this week following extensive upgrade works.

But the City Joint Policing Committee heard this week that local residents are worried it could attract groups of young people who may engage in anti-social behavior.

Gardaí said the area will be patrolled when resources allow.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the lane is a fantastic project and we need to ensure it’s accessible and welcoming for everyone.