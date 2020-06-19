Call for Galway Garda Chief to establish special unit to tackle anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley to establish a special unit to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

It comes as anti-social behaviour has become a growing issue recently – in particular at a number of hotspots in the east side of the city.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling for the street unit to deal with anti-social behaviour, begging and drug use in the city centre.

He’s also suggesting that the taskforce operate on foot and on mountain bikes instead of in patrol cars.

He says the proposed unit would give peace of mind to concerned residents.

