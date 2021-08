print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says Galway City Council should lead by example and aim to become a carbon neutral city by 2025.

Councillor Alan Cheevers is reacting to a damning UN report published this week, which warns that the planet is in a precarious situation with regards climate change.

Councillor Cheevers says there are a number of steps Galway City Council could take to lead the way on cutting down emissions – to hear more, tune in to Galway bay fm news on the hour