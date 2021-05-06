Call for Galway city street to be re-named in memory of teenager killed by Crown Forces

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for a city street to be named after a teenager who was shot dead by crown forces 100 years ago this month.

17 year old Christy Folan was shot dead while in bed at his family home in Woodquay in May 1921, during a raid by the ‘Black and Tans’.

They were searching for his brother James, who was a member of the IRA.

Another brother, Joseph Folan, was also shot during the raid but survived.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell is proposing that ‘Queen Street’ be renamed ‘Bóthar Chriostóir Uí Chualáin’ to mark the 100th anniversary of his death.

Deputy Farrell says it was a turbulent time, politically and socially, and we must be aware of – and learn – from our history