Call for Galway city centre roads to be closed to cars during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a call for the roads in the city centre to be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as restrictions on movement have seen less cars on the road while more people have been going for walks and cycles to exercise.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is the time for Galway to be innovative with its space to ensure people can exercise safely.

She’s suggested a number of measures including the closure of some of Galway city’s narrow roads.

Senator O’Reilly says it’s in line with the city’s transportation strategy.