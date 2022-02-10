Call for full review of GoSafe speed van locations across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is demanding a full review of all GoSafe van locations across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers has previously raised concerns about the location of several vans, including at Newcastle Road and Old Monivea Road.

He claims some of these vans are operating on public footpaths, where they have no right to be.

Councillor Cheevers also cites a number of speeding cases in Roscommon recently deferred due to questions over the location of a speed van.

He feels a full review of all locations in Galway City is needed, to ensure these vans are operating correctly.