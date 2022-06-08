Call for fresh focus on supports for carers as cost of living increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD says urgent action is needed to address the level of financial support for carers, as the cost of living increases.

It comes as a Galway Talks listener has shared her experience as a carer and her concern that she won’t be able to keep her son at home because of rising heating and food costs.

As a full time carer, Rita receives an allowance of €112 per week and told Keith Finnegan she worries about her son’s future every day.

Local Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell says the Government has not adequately recognised the key role of carers as full time workers.

She argues they save the State millions of euro in the job that they do.