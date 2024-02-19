Galway Bay FM

19 February 2024

Call for free public transport for city’s St Patricks Day Parade

A call has been made for bus and rail companies to provide free public transport to attend Galway city’s St.Patrick’s Day Parade

City East Councillor Alan Curran’s motion directing the City Council to write to bus and rail companies about a ‘fare-free day’ has been passed unanimously

The motion also called for a similar approach to be considered for other events in Galway City such as the Macnas Parade and the Arts Festival parades

Social Democrats Councillor Curran says it will promote a safer and more sustainable method of travel during these events:

