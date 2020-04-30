Call for financial support for local sport clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Government to provide financial support to local sports club that have lost income due to the coronavirus emergency.

City councillor Clodagh Higgins is calling on the Sports Minister Shane Ross to provide a fund to ensure local clubs can survive post-Covid19.

She argues that many clubs are missing out on essential revenue streams such as summer camp fees, renting of sports facilities and hosting tournaments.

Councillor Higgins says a number clubs are also becoming increasingly concerned over the potential loss of local sponsors…