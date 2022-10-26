Call for fast-tracking of school meals review after 1,000 Connemara pupils left without meals

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local senator is calling for the fast-tracking of a Government review into the School Meals Scheme.

It’s after food services company Connemara Catering withdrew services to 14 DEIS schools in the region.

The DEIS programme focuses on providing additional supports to schools where children may experience education disadvantages.

But schools around the country are reporting difficulty supplying meals, as contractors are withdrawing services due to rates that haven’t risen since 2003.

Raising the matter in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne was concerned to hear an ongoing review won’t be finished until the end of the year.

He outlined how schools in Galway are facing a serious crisis right now – and said they cannot afford to wait.