Call for exemption to allow Galway farmers to provide land for community gardens

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte has written to the Minister of Agriculture to ask for a special derogation to assist farmers who have been impacted financially by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The exemption would allow farmers to provide land for community gardens, and help support the growing of vegetables for the local food chain, without impacting their current farm subsidies.

Under current rules, a community garden on privately owned farmland would be in breach of single farm payment rules.

Under the proposal, farmers could exempt one acre per every 50 acres owned, two acres for every 100 acres and three acres thereafter – for the provision of community gardens.

Deputy Rabbitte says the scheme would support farmers and local communities.

