12 April 2024

Call for engineers to examine road from Corner Chapel to Donaghpatrick cemetery in Headford

The road from Corner Chapel to Donaghpatrick cemetery in Headford needs to be examined by engineers from a health and safety point of view

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade who has stressed the urgency of the matter to county council officials

Councillor Hoade says money has become available so this work should be prioritised for the area where motorists approach the bend at Ballycolgan Lower

