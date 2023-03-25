Call for emergency legislation to preserve Magdalen laundry records

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being urged to introduce emergency legislation to preserve Magdalen Laundry records.

Deputy Marian Harkin says at the moment there is a chaotic situation with records held by various institutions, with some allowing access and others refusing.

She cited an example where book researchers made requests under Freedom of Information – but were refused access in almost every case.

The Magdalen laundry in Galway was founded in 1824 and later transferred to Forster Street before closing in 1984.

Deputy Harkin argues all records relating to these institutions must be preserved and protected.