Call for drive thru COVID-19 vaccination centres to be set-up in Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination centres to be set-up in Galway city.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers argues the establishment of drive-through centres is vital so local citizens and especially vulnerable people can access the vaccine quickly when it comes on stream.

He says potential sites for these centres should identified now and that they should strategically located across the city.

It comes as the government’s Covid-19 vaccine Taskforce has been meeting this week.

Councillor Cheevers says the HSE West should coordinate with the vaccine Taskforce to ensure an appropriate roll-out programme is in place.