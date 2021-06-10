Call for development of public swimming pool on east side of the city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to develop a public swimming pool in the east side of the city.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the local authority must make such a facility a priority for the area, as part its review of recreation and amenity services across the city.

He argues the east side is being left behind, particularly given the population growth in areas such as Roscam which has approximately 7,500 residents.

It comes as last June, the city council voted to move forward with plans to develop a new €17 million leisure centre at Cappagh on the west side of the city.

Councillor Cheevers says there would then be two public pools on the west side – while the east side continues to be under-served.

