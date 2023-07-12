Call for dereliction order for old Tuam Courthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting of Tuam councillors has heard strong criticism over the lack of action in redeveloping the old Tuam Courthouse and adjoining sports centre.

Councillor Karey McHugh says the courts services committed to carrying out works for a new courthouse in Tuam back in 2017.

However, she says nothing has progressed and the Dublin Road building has become an eyesore since it was closed almost 20 years ago.

Councillor McHugh told our reporter Kevin Dwyer that a dereliction order is needed.