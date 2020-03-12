Call for definitive timeline on provision of flood relief schemes for South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Public Expenditure and the Office of Public Works is being urged to provide a definitive timeline for flood relief measures in South Galway.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte argues that prioritising a flood relief scheme is essential to ensure vulnerable areas of Galway are protected from flooding following extreme weather events in recent months.

Deputy Rabbitte says there are still homes and farms flooded or rebuilding due to damage from flooding.

It’s understood the Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme is progressing with modelling close to completion, while in Portumna a scheme is included in the Shannon Catchment Flood Risk Management Plan.

However Deputy Rabbitte argues progress is too slow for the families affected…