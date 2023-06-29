Call for dedicated parking area for discharge patients at UHG

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There’s a call for the creation of a dedicated parking area at UHG for patients being discharged.

The idea was suggested at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West.

Parking at UHG is extremely challenging and poses significant difficulties to patients attending the hospital.

So admitted the top table of the HSE at this week’s Health Forum West.

They pointed to a huge increase in attendances, considerable congestion at the UHG site, and the existing parking arrangements being less than ideal.

In agreement was Councillor Declan McDonnell, as he proposed a small, dedicated car park for patients being discharged to spare them from the chaos.

He argued it would only need to be a handful of spaces protected by a barrier, and he could see no good reason why this couldn’t be done.

But HSE management said while the suggestion could absolutely be looked at, no one single idea is a solution to the parking crisis.

Instead, they offered, Councillor McDonnell’s idea would have to be considered as part of an overall review

Councillor McDonnell wasn’t too pleased with the response, arguing the situation at present is so bad that patients really cannot afford to wait.