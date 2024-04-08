Galway Bay FM

8 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting

Share story:
Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting

There’s a renewed call for a crash barrier which was knocked several years ago to be re-built on the N84 Galway to Headford road at Cloughanover.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade has stressed the urgency of the matter to county council officials as this is a very busy stretch of road.

Councillor Hoade says the original commitment to rebuild this barrier wall was made years ago and she is very concerned about the safety of motorists.

Share story:

Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023

The latest MyHome.ie report shows that property prices in Galway are around €10,000 more expensive than this time last year. Meanwhile, there were 599 p...

Engineering surveys to be carried out for high speed broadband on Aran Islands

Engineering surveys are to carried out in the coming weeks to provide high speed broadband on the Aran Islands. National Broadband Ireland teams will be o...

Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released

The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam on Friday have been released. The deceased has been...

Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North. It’s been confirmed that Cou...