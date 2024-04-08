Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting

There’s a renewed call for a crash barrier which was knocked several years ago to be re-built on the N84 Galway to Headford road at Cloughanover.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade has stressed the urgency of the matter to county council officials as this is a very busy stretch of road.

Councillor Hoade says the original commitment to rebuild this barrier wall was made years ago and she is very concerned about the safety of motorists.