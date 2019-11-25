Call for County Council to calculate commercial rates based on business profits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to calculate commercial rates charged to businesses based on their profitability.

Councillor Ivan Canning says it would be a much fairer system than the current arrangement, which is based on square footage of a premises.

He says businesses that are struggling would pay relative to their income, while more successful businesses would pay more.

His call comes as councillors are due to meet at County Hall this afternoon to discuss the budget for 2020.

Fianna Fail Councillor Canning says his proposal would mean it would all ‘level out’ in the end.

