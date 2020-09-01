Call for community submissions as consultants decide route for Athlone to Galway greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Independent representatives are calling on communities in Galway to make a submission on the new greenway from Athlone to Galway, as work is underway to decide a route for the development.

Galway East TD Seán Canney, Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, and County Councillors Tim Broderick, Gabe Cronnelly and Evelyn Parsons are asking communites to express their support for a cycleway which would link Athlone to Ballinasloe and Athenry, and on to Galway City.

The group argues that such a route could incorporate towns and villages in Galway including Ahascragh, Kilconnell, New Inn, Attymon and Esker – which would help boost tourism in those areas.

It’s encouraging local communities to inform the planning consultants on what their local area has to offer.

Submissions must be made to [email protected] by the 7th of September.

Deputy Denis Naughten says the ultimate goal is to connect multiple greenways across the country…