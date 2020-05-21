Call for Coca-Cola bike scheme to be extended to Salthill and Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway City Councilor has called for the Coca-Cola Bike Scheme to be extended to Salthill and Knocknacarra.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins has asked the National Transport Authority to extend the scheme to provide the public with an alternative transport option in the west of the city.

She argues that many people will not be confident about travelling on public transport for some time and offering alternative means of transport is of vital importance.

The bike share initiative allows users to collect a bike at one designated pick-up point and drop it off at a corresponding location for an annual fee of €10.

Councillor Higgins says extending the scheme is a ‘no brainer’ given Salthill and Knocknacarra’s proximity to the city centre and the numbers living in this area.