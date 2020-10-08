Call for closure of direct provision centres in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for the closure of all direct prevision centres in Galway.

Social Democrats Councillor Owen Hanley raised a motion at this week’s meeting, calling on the Justice Minister to close the centres and instead offer residents suitable, community-based accommodation.

The motion calling for the closure of all Galway direct provision centres was passed unanimously by all council members at this week’s meeting.

It comes as the Department of Justice has recently announced plans to develop a 140 person independent living complex, at Dominick Street and Munster Avenue, for families who are currently living in shared accommodation centres in Galway.

The plans for the complex were hotly debated at this week’s council meeting, with Independent Councillor Colette Connolly saying it’s less than satisfactory to house families and young children in an apartment building with narrow stairs.

This sentiment was echoed by Fianna Fail’s Peter Keane, who said it’s unsuitable to place these families above an adult shop and on a street with several licensed premises.

Meanwhile, several councillors praised the response by sections of the local community to the plans – with West United FC sharing a message on social media welcoming the future residents of the facility to join the football club.

The City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said the local authority has no role in connection to direct provision but that the motion will be passed on to the Department of Justice.