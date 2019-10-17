Call for clean-up of Slaughterhouse river in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly is calling for an immediate clean-up of the Slaughterhouse River in the City.

The point where the river starts at Newtownsmith is extensively littered and is visible to pedestrians who cross the bridge behind the Born retail complex

Councillor Connolly says the quantity of rubbish accumulating at this point is a threat to the natural environment and ecosystem of the area