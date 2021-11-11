Call for clarity over death of hares at Loughrea coursing meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Council Against Blood Sports is calling for clarity over the alleged death of several hares at a coursing event held in Loughrea last month.

A written parliamentary reply to a response lodged by Deputy Paul Murphy reveals Department officials were at the event on October 15th.

It outlines how three hares died during the course of the first day of the event – and confirms that the club’s netting license was immediately and indefinitely suspended pending a full investigation.

A post mortem examination was carried out on the three hares by Athlone Regional Veterinary Laboratory following the incident.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports is now calling on the Minister with responsibility, Darragh O’ Brien, to immediately publish the results.