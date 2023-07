Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for clarity on when exactly the day centre at Áras Mhic Dara in Carraroe will reopen.

Minister of State, Mary Butler, recently confirmed that the centre will reopen – but no firm date was provided.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says it’s been three years since it was closed and demand for the service is “overwhelming”.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Connolly has called for an end to the confusion: