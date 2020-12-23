Call for clarity on Christmas opening hours at Galway Airport Covid test centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being urged to clarify the opening hours for the Covid-19 testing centre at Galway Airport.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says last night’s announcement of a significant rise in cases is hugely disappointing for families and businesses across Galway.

There were 970 new cases confirmed nationwide, as well as 40 new cases in Galway, which in both cases is a significant jump on the figure for the day previous.

Councillor Cheevers feels it’s vital that we have a reassurance that people can get tested as soon as they show symptoms or are confirmed as a close contact.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers also argues that the HSE should look at opening new test centres given the current situation…

