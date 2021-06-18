Call for Claregalway native Dr. Ronan Glynn to be given mayoral reception

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling on the incoming Mayor of Galway to give Dr. Ronan Glynn a mayoral reception for his work during the pandemic.

Dr. Glynn, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Medical Officer, is a native of Claregalway.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says his leadership on the national stage deserves recognition.

His proposal comes after Dr. Tony Holohan was awarded the Freedom of Dublin for his leadership throughout the pandemic.

Independent councillor Colette Connolly is expected to be elected as Galway’s new Mayor this afternoon, to succeed Mike Cubbard

Councillor Cheevers says the city should host a mayoral reception for Dr. Ronan Glynn