Call for clamp down on illegal parking in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Council officials are being urged to clamp down on illegal parking in Tuam.

It comes as many locals and businesses have reported illegal parking instances becoming a problem in the town, particularly from morning to early afternoon.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea says there is a community warden in the area but the position is not full time.

He says a traffic management plan for the town will kick off this year and he feels there is a need for extra loading bays as part of that.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on on Galway Talks, Councillor Killilea appealed to the public to be conscious of other footpath users and traffic when parking in the area.