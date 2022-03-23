Call for clamp-down on fast food delivery drivers without proper insurance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have heard calls for a clamp-down on fast food delivery drivers who do not have proper insurance.

The matter was raised by councillor Frank Fahy at a meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee.

He argues the vast majority do not have the correct insurance, making the system very unfair on those who are carrying out their work legitimately.

A Garda official told the meeting there are prosecutions before the court for incorrect insurance.

Councillor Fahy said a related social welfare issue should also be examined.

