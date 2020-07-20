Call for city councillors to “show leadership and vision” over rejected cycle lanes in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-native Dublin City Councillor has expressed disappointment over a vote against temporary cycle paths in Salthill – saying local Councillors need to “show leadership and vision”.

Councillor Shay Brennan says he grew up on the streets of Salthill and is proud to be from Galway – but not after City Councillors voted against the proposed cycle paths.

The proposal was rejected by a large majority of Councillors following engagement with local businesses who did not believe the measures would have a positive impact.

The move to have the temporary cycle lanes installed was proposed by Galway City Council’s mobility team as part of measures to adapt to changing travel patterns caused by Covid-19.

Fianna Fail Councillor Shay Brennan tweeted to say there would always be vested interests, but local elected representatives need to show vision and leadership.

His comments come after over 100 families joined a ‘Summer Cycle’ in Salthill yesterday in support of the proposed paths.

Councillor Brennan says in his own constituency of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Blackrock village has been opened up to pedestrians and cyclists while a 3-and-a-half kilometre coastal route has been built through Dun Laoghaire.

He says a similar move in Salthill could help restore the village to its former glory.

