Galway Bay FM

5 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping

Share story:
Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city boundaries.

That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers.

He thinks money must be ringfenced in the annual budget to install and maintain CCTV at not just council recycling facilities, but also dumping blackspots.

Councillor Cheevers says dumpers aren’t being caught and a fortune is being spent on cleaning up after them.

Share story:

Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a decision by Waterways Ireland regarding Meelick Weir and Walkway as a tourist destination. The Weir was construc...

Galway Man completes five day 240 kilometer charity cycle for Irish Kidney Association

A Galway man yesterday completed a five-day 240-kilometer charity cycle for the Irish Kidney Association with a dialysis machine in tow across the country...

MEP lashes EU proposal to reduce agricultural produce Promotion Budget

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s proposal to reduce the Promotion Budget for agricultural produce is “simply unacceptable...

Status yellow warning for rain for Galway for tomorrow afternoon

A status yellow warning for rain has been issued for Galway for tomorrow afternoon. The moderate weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann. It comes ...