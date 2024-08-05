Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city boundaries.

That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers.

He thinks money must be ringfenced in the annual budget to install and maintain CCTV at not just council recycling facilities, but also dumping blackspots.

Councillor Cheevers says dumpers aren’t being caught and a fortune is being spent on cleaning up after them.