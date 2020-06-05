Call for City Council to use city’s outdoor spaces to reboot local economy as restrictions ease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to make the most of its outdoor spaces to reboot the city as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Fianna Fáil City Councillor Alan Cheevers is proposing a series of measures similar to those introduced in Limerick City recently.

These include allowing businesses to use outdoor tables, the creation of an outdoor food trail, drive-in gigs and movie events, night time markets and the use of Eyre Square as an urban playground for performances and bespoke activities.

Councillor Cheevers argues that these measures will tie-in with the City Council’s Mobility plan to pedestrianise certain streets on a trial basis.

He says it’s crucial to bring business back to the city.

To hear from Cllr Cheevers, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..