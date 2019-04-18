Call for City Council to suspend funding to FAI amid ongoing controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to immediately suspend all funding to the FAI until an investigation into the organisations governance is carried out.

Councillor Pearce Flannery says the local authority currently provides €25 thousand each year to support the development of football in the city area.

However, he believes that funding should be suspended amid the ongoing controversy relating to John Delaney and the FAI board.

